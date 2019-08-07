Major north-east search operation stood down ‘pending further information’

A major search operation off the north-east coast has been stood down “pending further information.”

It followed after a distress alert was received from a man overboard beacon off the coast of Fraserburgh at 3pm.

A coastguard helicopter and three lifeboats were involved in an “extensive search” only for the operation to come to a stop three hours later.

A Marine and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said it was halted “pending any further information.”

She said: “At 3.00pm today, HM Coastguard received a DSC distress alert from a man overboard beacon off the coast of Fraserburgh.

“HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness, RNLI Lifeboats from Fraserburgh, Banff and Macduff Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fraserburgh, Banff and Peterhead have been sent to the scene to carry out a search of the area.

“Mayday relay broadcasts are also being made to other vessels in the area asking to assist in keeping a sharp lookout and to contact Aberdeen Coastguard if they have any information.

“There have been no further signals following the initial alert at 3.00pm. Following an extensive search of the area all teams were stood down at approximately 6.00pm pending any further information.”