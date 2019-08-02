Major north-east road through town to shut for 11 days

A major road through a north-east town is to close on Monday for more than a week while resurfacing works are carried out.

The work on Kirk Street and Erroll Street in Peterhead will continue until August 16.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained when it is safe to do so.

It’s hoped that residents will see a significant improvement in the road following the work.

A statement by Aberdeenshire Council said: “The closure is necessary to keep the workforce and members of the public safe.

“The road will be closed from the Royal Mail delivery office to a point 20m or so beyond the Maiden Street junction and inevitably there will be some disruption but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.”

Diversions will be in place throughout the closure.

Drivers looking to head to the harbour should travel via King Street, Port Henry Road, East North Street, Seagate, Harbour Street, Lodge Walk, Bath Street and Charlotte Street.

For those travelling to the town centre, a diversion will be in place via King Street, Port Henry Road, East North Street, Seagate, Broad Street and Tolbooth Wynd.

The local authority statement added: “We apologise for any inconvenience, but hope road users will see a significant improvement and benefit from the improved carriageway.”