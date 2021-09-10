News / Local A96 near Huntly has reopened in both directions following a two-vehicle crash By Ross Hempseed 10/09/2021, 8:16 am Updated: 10/09/2021, 9:08 am The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Huntly has reopened to traffic after being restricted due to an earlier collision. The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 7.10am at the turn off for Drumblade. The road was partially blocked across both east and west bound lanes. Police were managing the flow of traffic in the area but the road has now reopened fully for traffic again. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe