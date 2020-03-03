Major north-east road reopens after lorry recovered following crash

A major junction on the A90 was shut this afternoon following a lorry crash.

Officers have confirmed the junction between the A90 and the A952 at the Toll of Birness was closed to allow the vehicle to be recovered at around 4.20pm.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area, with the road reopening shortly before 5pm.

The A952 has now reopened at the Toll of Birness following the earlier crash. Thank you to everyone affected for their patience. pic.twitter.com/h52hwtHm4Y — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 3, 2020

The lorry had been involved in a three-vehicle collision at 3.45pm.

The other vehicles involved were a Vauxhall Astra and a Seat Leon. Nobody was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to three-vehicle crash at the junction of the A952 and A90 junction at around 3.45pm

“The road was closed while the lorry was recovered but was reopened just before 4.50pm”

“There were no injuries.”