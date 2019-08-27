Tuesday, August 27th 2019 Show Links
Major north-east road reopened after three-car crash

by Emma Morrice
27/08/2019, 8:12 am Updated: 27/08/2019, 9:25 am
Tailbacks followin the crash on the A96
A north-east road has reopened following a three-car crash.

The incident occurred on the A96 at the Reiket Lane roundabout in Elgin at around 7.30am.

No one has been seriously hurt.

A yellow Renault Twingo, a grey BMW and a grey Volkswagen Golf were involved.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 7.30am for the A96 at the Costa roundabout.

“There were three cars involved.

“The paramedics are there but there are no serious injuries.”

 

