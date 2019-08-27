Major north-east road reopened after three-car crash

A north-east road has reopened following a three-car crash.
The incident occurred on the A96 at the Reiket Lane roundabout in Elgin at around 7.30am.
No one has been seriously hurt.
A yellow Renault Twingo, a grey BMW and a grey Volkswagen Golf were involved.
*CLEAR* 09:15⌚️#A96 is CLEAR both ways at Reiket Lane in Elgin, traffic should start to ease soon.@NETrunkRoads https://t.co/xlV8amGAb4
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 27, 2019
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 7.30am for the A96 at the Costa roundabout.
“There were three cars involved.
“The paramedics are there but there are no serious injuries.”