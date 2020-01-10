Major north-east road closed after crash

A major road in the north-east is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

The A90 has been shut following the collision, which happened south of Stonehaven near the junction with the B966 shortly before 5pm.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a two-car collision.

“We got the call at around 5pm.

“The A90 is closed northbound and southbound at Stonehaven.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed appliances are on their way to the scene.

More to follow.