Major north-east road closed after car crashes into barrier

A major north-east road has been closed after a car crashed into a barrier.

Police were alerted to the crash on the A92 at Portlethen at 9.20am.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that the car appears to have struck the barrier of the road.

Traffic Scotland announced that the southbound lane of the road has been closed, and would remain so for around 30 minutes.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’ve left the scene now. When our appliance arrived the occupants of the car had self-evacuated, so we were just there to make the vehicle safe.”