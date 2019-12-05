Major north-east road clear after crash

A major north-east road has fully reopened following a crash.
The incident happened between Craibstone and Blackburn at around 4.56pm and caused tailbacks as one lane was blocked.
Traffic Scotland has said the road is now clear, but traffic remains slow in the area.
❗CLEAR⌚18.11#A96 RTC#A96 W/B has fully reopened Craibstone – Blackburn following an RTC
Traffic is still very slow in the area#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @originalfm pic.twitter.com/LmTz1xXE8v
