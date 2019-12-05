Show Links
Major north-east road clear after crash

by Annette Cameron
05/12/2019, 5:27 pm Updated: 05/12/2019, 6:20 pm
A major north-east road has fully reopened following a crash.

The incident happened between Craibstone and Blackburn at around 4.56pm and caused tailbacks as one lane was blocked.

Traffic Scotland has said the road is now clear, but traffic remains slow in the area.

Breaking