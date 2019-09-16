Major north-east road blocked following crash

A major north-east road is blocked this morning following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A96 at Port Elphinstone roundabout at around 9.15am.

Nobody is believed to have been injured but the road is blocked with officers at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A96 Inverurie bypass at Port Elphinstone at 9.15am.

“It occurred at the roundabout near the BP fuel station.

“The road is blocked but officers are at the scene.”

