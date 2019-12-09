Major north-east road blocked after two-car crash

A major route in the north-east is blocked in both directions following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A96 about a mile west of Keith, close to the junction with the A95, just after 6pm.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured but drivers have been warned to expect delays.

** NEW **⌚️18:16

RTC on the #A96 1 mile west of Keith.

Reports that both lanes are blocked so do expect delays if this is part of your journey.

Police are on the way!@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Xh5G4qUfhv — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 9, 2019

A police spokeswoman said: “The incident was reported to us as a two-vehicle collision at 6.05pm.

“None of the people involved appear to have life-threatening injuries and all are up and walking about.”