Major north-east road blocked after two-car crash

by Jamie Hall
09/12/2019, 6:36 pm
A major route in the north-east is blocked in both directions following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A96 about a mile west of Keith, close to the junction with the A95, just after 6pm.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured but drivers have been warned to expect delays.

A police spokeswoman said: “The incident was reported to us as a two-vehicle collision at 6.05pm.

“None of the people involved appear to have life-threatening injuries and all are up and walking about.”

