Major north-east event cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

A major north-east event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turriff Show was due to take place on August 2 and August 3 but organisers have decided to call off the event following a vote.

It regularly brings 24,000 visitors to the Haughs showgrounds every year but the Covid-19 outbreak means it will not return until 2021.

Turriff District Agricultural Association (TDAA) committee members made the decision to cancel the show following a digital ballot.

It is not the first time the show has been cancelled. It was affected during the foot and mouth crisis in 2001 and it was also cancelled due to the Second World War.

Show president Alan Gaul said the decision had been made with a “heavy heart” and not one made lightly.

He said: “I’m sure that our decision will not come as a huge surprise given that many other shows scheduled for this summer have already unfortunately been cancelled.

“We have been monitoring all UK and Scottish government guidelines and updates on a daily basis and our decision has not been taken lightly.

“We are not alone with the decision we’ve had to come to, and we empathise with all other events in the same situation.

“Plans for the 2020 event were well under way and we were looking forward to hosting the Scottish Limousin Club’s National Grand Prix, as well as introducing Bridgend Aggregates as our new main sponsor and welcoming back all our loyal exhibitors and visitors.

“There is so much hard work and dedication that goes in to organising an event like this and for Turriff, the success over the years has been down to the continued support of the local community and businesses and we have no doubt that this will continue in the future.”

Turriff Show is a registered charity and it was established in 1864.

It offers more than £88,000 worth of prize money and has more than 1,500 livestock classes.

Last year there were more than 300 exhibitor stands and a new food and drink pavilion which hosted 50 stands featuring some of the best produce throughout Aberdeenshire, wider Scotland and beyond.

Mr Gaul added: “We will be looking at ways to keep the 2020 Turriff Show spirit alive through our social media platforms over the coming months and we are encouraging people to engage with us by sharing their Turriff Show memories using the hash tag #TurriffShowMemories.”

