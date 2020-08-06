Major north-east electricity network improvement works completed

Scores of north-east homes have been given a boost thanks to a multi-million-pound electricity infrastructure project.

Engineers have recently completed work to install and energise over 16 kilometres of new underground electricity cable between Dyce and Kingseat.

The £2.2 million scheme will ensure a secure and reliable power supply to over 11,500 local homes and businesses.

The improvement works form part of a £10 million investment project by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) to upgrade power lines, substations and underground cables across the city and surrounding areas.

Michael Hilferty, Head of SSEN’s North Caledonia region, said: “In August last year, we announced a multi-million pound programme of investment in Aberdeen and it’s great to see our teams making good progress and delivering on this commitment with the energisation of the Dyce – Kingseat underground cable.

“This investment will future-proof the network, ensuring power supplies to existing homes and businesses are robust and reliable while also increasing the capacity available for new connections to accommodate the increasing local demand for electricity.”

SSEN said its team is also working in the city, investing over £780,000 on a new underground electricity cable between Northfield and Woodhill substation near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

These works, once complete, will increase the resilience of power supplies to homes and businesses in the area.