Major investigation launched after yobs fire laser at plane approaching Aberdeen

A major investigation has been launched after a laser beam was shone into the cockpit of a plane coming in to land in the city.

Police said the Flybe flight from London Heathrow was about to touch down at Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) on Tuesday night when the crew saw a strong light being shone directly at them.

Nobody was hurt and the aircraft came in to land safely, but investigating officers have emphasised the potentially “serious consequences” of the incident.

Inspector Hamish King at AIA said: “It appears the laser beam may have originated in the Bridge of Don area.

“The use of a laser in this manner is extremely reckless and could have serious consequences if a pilot was distracted or momentarily blinded by such a device.”

The flight left Heathrow just after 8.30pm and was due to land at 10.10pm but arrived early.

The crew saw the laser beam as the 90-seater Dash 8 plane was making its descent towards the runway.

Such incidents are reported to police either by the airline or air traffic controllers and are also recorded by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

According to latest figures there were 775 recorded “laser incidents” involving aircraft in the UK in 2018.

A law introduced in 2018 makes it a crime punishable by up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm inquiries are under way following the report of a passenger aircraft being targeted by a laser light as it was approaching AIA around 9.45pm on Tuesday.”

Insp King added: “I would urge anyone in possession of these types of device not to misuse them in this manner and would remind people reports such as this are taken very seriously by Police Scotland and the Scottish Courts Service.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact police on the 101 number quoting the reference number 3731 of February 25.”

An AIA spokesman said: “We can confirm there has been a report of someone shining a laser into an aircraft and police are investigating.”