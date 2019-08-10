Major investigation launched after package containing ‘unidentified substance’ discovered at Aberdeen hospital

A major probe is under way after a package containing an “unidentified substance” was discovered at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police cordoned off a “non-clinical” part of the hospital after being called to the site along with 25 firefighters at 12.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters were seen standing next to a small tent set up outside the Foresterhill Road building.

Police officers described the situation as an “isolated incident” which was targeted at an individual and not NHS Grampian or any of its patients.

Police added that they did not believe there was a wider threat to the public, patients or staff at the hospital. NHS Grampian officials issued a statement during the incident and said there were no reports of any illnesses on the site as a result of the incident, which was “operating as normal”.

The emergency services were stood down shortly before 5pm.

Police said their inquiries were ongoing and thanked locals for their patience. Inspector Chris Kerr said there was no risk to anyone.

He said: “Inquiries are still on-going – however we are content that there has been no risk to the public. An investigation will now take place into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Thank you once again to the hospital and local community for your patience.”

A spokeswoman from NHS Grampian thanked the emergency services who responded and said they were “grateful” to those who had helped out. She also thanked the health board’s patients, staff and the public for their understanding during the incident.

The spokeswoman said: “We are grateful to the staff who assisted with the response and would also like to thank patients, staff and the public for their co-operation and understanding yesterday.”

The fire service confirmed details of its involvement in yesterday’s incident and said they had remained at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for more than two hours.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman said: “We got the call from the police at 1.12pm.

“We had five engines, four pumps and a chemical unit at the scene. We got the stop message at 3.36pm.”

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said it was worrying to hear about the incident on the hospital grounds, but he was pleased the police had it under control.

He said: “It is very worrying to hear that this incident happened.

“As long as the police have everything under control, that is the main thing.”