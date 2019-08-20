Major investigation continues into suspicious package found at Aberdeen hospital

A major probe into a suspicious package found at an Aberdeen hospital is continuing.

Police say the investigation into the discovery of a package containing an unidentified substance at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is still ongoing.

A “non-clinical” part of the hospital was cordoned off by emergency services for several hours after the incident on August 9.

A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Officers at the time described it as an “isolated incident” with the package being “aimed at an individual” and not directed at staff or any patients.

Police said there was no threat to the wider public.

Health chiefs said at the time there were no reports of any illnesses on site as a result.

The emergency services stood down shortly before 5pm.