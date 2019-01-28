Major hunt for missing north-east woman Phyllis, 86

A major search was continuing today for an 86-year-old woman who has gone missing from her north-east home.

Phyllis Milne was reported missing from the Quarryhill area of Keith on Saturday.

Police, coastguard, fire and ambulance teams have all been involved in the hunt, which has focused on rivers around the town.

Phyllis, who was last seen by a family member at 10pm on Friday night, is described as being around 5ft 6ins, with a medium build and grey, thick, short, curly hair.

She wears glasses and is potentially wearing a beige jacket with a fur collar and hat.

Yesterday, officers were investigating the River Isla area, following information received about potential sightings of Phyllis.

Inspector Neil Campbell said: “Our searches are focusing around the River Isla north of Keith, towards the River Deveron, thanks to information we have received from the public.

“I would urge anyone who believes they saw Phyllis and has not spoken to us to come forward. Any information, no matter how small you may think it is, can assist us with our inquiries.

“We are grateful to the community for their support and offers of assistance with the searches.

“Due to the terrain we are searching and the associated risks, as well as the weather conditions, we are continuing the searches with specialist officers.

“If public searches are to be arranged, we will of course let the community know.”

A total of 35 firefighters, including boat teams and a dog unit, were involved in the search, having received a call from the police at 11.33am on Saturday. A spokeswoman describing the incident as a “water rescue”.

A coastguard spokeswoman said teams from Buckie, Banff and Burghead were also helping, before being stood down on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen Phyllis, should contact police on 101.