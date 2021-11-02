Major firearms incident declared in Aberdeen as man wanders streets with toy gun

A man caused a major police incident by walking through Aberdeen city centre with a toy rifle and pointing it in the face of a child.

Kevin Leslie, 48, was spotted by a number of members of the public with what they assumed to be a real gun on Rosemount Place and Holburn Street on the August 20 last year.

His behaviour sparked a “spontaneous firearms incident” that saw Police Scotland call in armed response officers.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Leslie placed office staff in a “state of fear and alarm” when he was spotted carrying a rifle with a wooden handle and a black barrel.

They rushed to lock the office door as Leslie approached with what they assumed to be a real gun.

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner with an imitation firearm.

Accused was seen pointing rifle at public

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that Leslie was then seen by witnesses on Alford Place pointing the gun at members of the public.

Two woman called the police as they saw Leslie point the gun at a man as he walked down the street.

Ms Simpson said that Leslie was then seen by witnesses pointing the gun at a second man a short time.

Another witness saw Leslie carrying the gun on Holburn Street at around 3.20pm and called the police due to the number of school children around.

Armed response police confronted Leslie at a bus shelter on Holburn Street soon after – he claimed he had found the gun and was taking it back for his son.

He did not have the weapon on him but directed officers to a Pay and Display machine where he’d hidden it.

The gun was examined by officers who found it to be a replica rifle of about a metre in length, with a wooden stock and black barrel.

Following Leslie’s arrest, police reviewed CCTV on Holburn Street and saw Leslie point the gun in the face of one child, then point it towards a group of children as they backed away.

As he was charged, he told cops: “It was a plastic toy I was taking home to my kid.”

Lawyer says accused’s behaviour was ‘gross stupidity’

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court that his client was “drunk, stupid and sorry” in relation to his behaviour that day.

He added: “The incident obviously caused some distress. It was just gross stupidity on his part.”

Sheriff McLaughlin told Leslie that she considered his actions a “serious matter” and that “people were distressed by what happened.”

She sentenced Leslie, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, to a six-month prison sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.