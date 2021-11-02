Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Major firearms incident declared in Aberdeen as man wanders streets with toy gun

By David McPhee
02/11/2021, 11:45 am
Armed police swooped on Kevin Leslie after he brandished a fake rifle on streets in Aberdeen

A man caused a major police incident by walking through Aberdeen city centre with a toy rifle and pointing it in the face of a child.

Kevin Leslie, 48, was spotted by a number of members of the public with what they assumed to be a real gun on Rosemount Place and Holburn Street on the August 20 last year.

His behaviour sparked a “spontaneous firearms incident” that saw Police Scotland call in armed response officers.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Leslie placed office staff in a “state of fear and alarm” when he was spotted carrying a rifle with a wooden handle and a black barrel.

They rushed to lock the office door as Leslie approached with what they assumed to be a real gun.

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner with an imitation firearm.

Accused was seen pointing rifle at public

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that Leslie was then seen by witnesses on Alford Place pointing the gun at members of the public.

Two woman called the police as they saw Leslie point the gun at a man as he walked down the street.

Ms Simpson said that Leslie was then seen by witnesses pointing the gun at a second man a short time.

Another witness saw Leslie carrying the gun on Holburn Street at around 3.20pm and called the police due to the number of school children around.

Armed police swooped on a bus stop on Holburn Street

Armed response police confronted Leslie at a bus shelter on Holburn Street soon after – he claimed he had found the gun and was taking it back for his son.

He did not have the weapon on him but directed officers to a Pay and Display machine where he’d hidden it.

The gun was examined by officers who found it to be a replica rifle of about a metre in length, with a wooden stock and black barrel.

Following Leslie’s arrest, police reviewed CCTV on Holburn Street and saw Leslie point the gun in the face of one child, then point it towards a group of children as they backed away.

As he was charged, he told cops: “It was a plastic toy I was taking home to my kid.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Lawyer says accused’s behaviour was ‘gross stupidity’

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court that his client was “drunk, stupid and sorry” in relation to his behaviour that day.

He added: “The incident obviously caused some distress. It was just gross stupidity on his part.”

Sheriff McLaughlin told Leslie that she considered his actions a “serious matter” and that “people were distressed by what happened.”

She sentenced Leslie, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, to a six-month prison sentence.

