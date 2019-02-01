Major disruption after jack-knifed lorry closes north-east road

A north-east road is closed this afternoon as officers work to remove a jack-knifed lorry.

The A96 at Keith has been blocked due to the incident.

Police Scotland are at the scene, and queues are thought to be substantial.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “There is not thought to be any injuries, but traffic is backed up, so we would advise that drivers avoid the area if they can.”

