Major disruption after jack-knifed lorry closes north-east road

01/02/2019, 4:10 pm Updated: 01/02/2019, 5:20 pm
A north-east road is closed this afternoon as officers work to remove a  jack-knifed lorry.

The A96 at Keith has been blocked due to the incident.

Police Scotland are at the scene, and queues are thought to be substantial.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “There is not thought to be any injuries, but traffic is backed up, so we would advise that drivers avoid the area if they can.”

