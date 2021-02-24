‘Major’ development planned for Aberdeen office building

A “major” residential development could be built on the site of an Aberdeen office building.

A pre-application notice has been lodged, the first stage of a process which could see Quattro House on Wellington Circle transformed into 90 apartments.

The building was previously occupied by Petrofac Training but has lain vacant for a number of years, and attempts to sell it as offices have failed.

Now Faro Properties VII has announced its intention to demolish part of the building and create a new residential development at the site.

A letter submitted alongside the notice by Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of the firm reads: “The proposed development includes the redevelopment of redundant office buildings, Quattro House, on a long-term vacant site and change of use from office to residential.

“Proposals include the demolition of the southern wing and part of the main building currently on site.

“It is proposed to replace the southern wing with new build residential apartments.

“For the main building, it is proposed to repurpose and convert it to residential apartments, including additional upper storeys.

“Overall, the proposed development will have a smaller footprint and therefore there is opportunity to provide high quality outdoor amenity space for residents.

“The site has been marketed for office use since 2016. With no serious interest for its current use the marketing exercise demonstrates no demand for the site in its current form.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“In-depth reviews of the context, location and site suggests that residential use is an appropriate alternative use for the site.

“It would be considered to be a sustainable reuse of a redundant building, through repurposing of the majority of the existing buildings rather than complete demolition and rebuild.”

New pedestrian access points would be created alongside the development, linking it to nearby areas.

The letter adds: “This site is in a unique location surrounded by a mix of uses and close to public transport key routes, employment opportunities, leisure uses and the city’s core path network.

“Vehicular access to the site will continue to be taken from Wellington Circle. It is proposed to introduce new pedestrian access onto Wellington Road, creating new routes to surrounding residential areas at Redmoss and Charleston and the Altens employment area.”

Due to Covid-19 regulations, a public consultation event will be held virtually in the coming months.

It continues: “Due to continuing restrictions on public gathering, the public consultation will take place online. The public consultation will take place late March or early April using virtual exhibition boards.

“These will be available for approximately one week prior to the public consultation event and two weeks after.

“An online interactive public event allowing live Q&A will take place to allow members of the public to ask the project team follow-up questions.

“This live event will be by prior appointment only, allowing the public to book a 10-minute slot with the team.

“The team will aim to answer all questions during the live sessions, however if the question requires further consideration and additional information a response will be provided within 24 hours.

“Questions and answers from the live event will be published on the website after the 48-hour period has elapsed.”

A formal planning application will be submitted to Aberdeen City Council in due course.