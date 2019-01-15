Major delays as A96 blocked after five-vehicle crash

A section of the A96 is blocked this afternoon after a five-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the road east of Forres, at Kinloss turn off, at around 1.50pm with Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland are at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

Both lanes of the A96 east of #Forres currently BLOCKED following a four vehicle collision this afternoon – please avoid the area while the incident is dealt with – local diversions in place #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) January 15, 2019

Traffic Scotland are warning motorists in the area they could be facing delays of up to 45 minutes.

A96 Forres – Elgin – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions for up to 45 minutes https://t.co/vkJ7DHasl3 #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 15, 2019

Stagecoach has warned passengers their service to Elgin has been diverted due to the crash.