Major delays as A96 blocked after five-vehicle crash

by Callum Main
15/01/2019, 2:19 pm Updated: 15/01/2019, 2:42 pm
A section of the A96 is blocked this afternoon after a five-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the road east of Forres, at Kinloss turn off, at around 1.50pm with Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland are at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

Traffic Scotland are warning motorists in the area they could be facing delays of up to 45 minutes.

Stagecoach has warned passengers their service to Elgin has been diverted due to the crash.

