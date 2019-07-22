Major Aberdeen road shut one way for three weeks

A major Aberdeen road will be partially closed for three weeks.

Great Northern Road shut this morning, and will be one-way northbound between its junctions with Clifton Road and Leslie Road.

A diversion is in place, and re-directs traffic via Leslie Road, Hilton Street, Westburn Drive, Westburn Road, Hutcheon Street, Berryden Road and Belmont Road.

At the same time, Burnett Place is shut between its junction with Great Northern Road, and a point 10 metres west.

The closures are necessary as gas main replacement works are being carried out by SGN.

It is being carried out in two different phases – with the closure of Great Northern Road phase one, which is expected to take three weeks.

Phase two will begin on its completion. It will see Lilybank Place shut between its junctions with Great Northern Road and a point 10 metres in a westerly direction.

A diversion will in in place via Great Northern Road, Leslie Road and Clifton Road.

There will also be no-waiting restrictions in place during both phases, which will be marked by cones. Illegally parked vehicles vehicles will be removed at the owners expense.