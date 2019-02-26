Major Aberdeen road shut as crews deal with van fire

A busy Aberdeen road has been closed after a van was on fire.

Firefighters received the call to attend the incident on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don around 9.30am.

Police Scotland has closed the road from the Murcar roundabout, with the van on the southbound carriageway near to the AECC.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call to attend a van on fire on Ellon Road at 9.27am.

“It was extinguished at 9.53am. Crews are still on scene making the area safe.”

One appliance, with five firefighters, was sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was on the southbound carriageway of Ellon Road near to the AECC.

“There is a couple of lanes blocked. The road will be closed at the Murcar roundabout, drivers should avoid this area.”