Aberdeen junction shut after two-car crash

A major Aberdeen road has been shut after two-cars crashed at a busy junction.

Police and ambulance are currently in attending the incident which took place just after 2pm this afternoon.

The two cars collided at the junction of King Street and West North Street.

Motorists are advised the junction is shut while police deal with the incident.

A Police spokeswoman said: “The call came in at 2.15pm.

“An ambulance has been called and the road is closed at the junction.”

The extent of the injuries are not yet known.