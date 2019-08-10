Major Aberdeen road set to reopen ahead of schedule

A major Aberdeen road is to reopen four days ahead of schedule.

The A92 Parkway has been closed in both directions between its junctions with Laurel Drive and Gordon Brae since July 5, as sewer installation works for the Grandhome development are carried out.

It was originally scheduled to shut completely for one week, reopen to northbound traffic only for four weeks, and close again in both directions for a final week.

However, last month, contractor WM Donald confirmed that the road was to remain shut until all of the works were completed.

Now, the company has said that the stretch of road will open ahead of schedule.

Instead of the original August 18 date, the road will be open to traffic from 10pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for WM Donald said: “We are scheduled to have the road open as stated and ahead of schedule.”

It was feared that the road closure might have coincided with children returning to school, however, this will not be the case.

Traffic is being diverted along Gordon Brae, Gordon’s Mills Road, Tillydrone Avenue, Tillydrone Road, St Machar Drive, Great Northern Road and Mugiemoss Road.

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents the area, said: “I said right at the very beginning that I hoped they would finish ahead of schedule but there was all this uncertainty.

“It just proves that they do good work.

“If you think about it, without the work, there would be all these new houses that would be without services.

“It’s good news for the community for when the schools go back.”

Up to 7,000 new homes are planned for the new Grandhome housing scheme, which runs from the Parkway to the top of Whitestripes Road.

The site would also include three primary schools and a secondary school.