Major Aberdeen road reopens after six-week closure

A major Aberdeen road has reopened after a six-week closure.

The Parkway in Bridge of Don was shut on July 5, between Laurel Drive and Gordon Brae, for sewer installation works for the new Grandhome Development.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Initially, contractors had planned to close the road for one week, before reopening it northbound for four weeks, and then closing it again for the final weeks.

However, last month WM Donald said the road would be shut for the full duration of works, which were set to finish on Sunday.

Up to 7,000 new homes are planned for the new Grandhome housing scheme, which runs from the Parkway to the top of Whitestripes Road.

The site would also include three primary schools and a secondary school.