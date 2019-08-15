Major Aberdeen road remains shut despite plans to reopen yesterday

A major Aberdeen road which has been shut for more than a month is still closed, despite contractors saying it would open last night.

An update from WM Donald last week said the road would “open as stated and ahead of schedule” at 10pm last night.

However, commuters to the north of the city are facing further delays this morning, as the road is still not open.

Instead, traffic is being diverted along Gordon Brae, Gordon’s Mills Road, Tillydrone Avenue, Tillydrone Road, St Machar Drive, Great Northern Road and Mugiemoss Road.

An updated traffic order submitted to Aberdeen City Council suggests the road will reopen at 6am tomorrow.

The Parkway in Bridge of Don was shut on July 5, between Laurel Drive and Gordon Brae, for sewer installation works for the new Grandhome Development.

Initially, contractors had planned to close the road for one week, before reopening it northbound for four weeks, and then closing it again for the final weeks.

However, last month WM Donald said the road would be shut for the full duration of works, which were set to finish on Sunday.

WM Donald did not respond to requests for a comment but previously stated that it would “undertake the works as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Up to 7,000 new homes are planned for the new Grandhome housing scheme, which runs from the Parkway to the top of Whitestripes Road.

The site would also include three primary schools and a secondary school.