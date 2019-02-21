Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Major Aberdeen junction reopened after overturned trailer removed

by Callum Main
21/02/2019, 3:19 pm Updated: 21/02/2019, 4:20 pm
The trailer tipped onto its side at the roundabout this afternoon
The trailer tipped onto its side at the roundabout this afternoon
Send us a story

A major Aberdeen junction has been reopened after a tractor trailer overturned.

Police announced that traffic was flowing freely on the northbound carriageway near the BP garage on North Esplanade West, at 4.15pm.

The call was made about the trailer, which was being towed by a tractor, to the police service at 2.05pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel