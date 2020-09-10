Major Aberdeen hospital projects hit by further delays

Two major hospital projects for the north-east have been hit by further delays, the Evening Express can reveal.

The Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital – which will both be built at Foresterhill Health Campus in Aberdeen – had originally been scheduled for completion next year.

The project has already been hit by delays, it was announced earlier this year it would not be complete until 2023.

Now Scottish Government health chiefs have admitted the scheme has fallen around six months further behind schedule.

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the north-east region, submitted written questions to Holyrood health secretary Jeane Freeman asking for an update on the timescale.

And in her response, Ms Freeman admitted the Anchor unit, which would have been completed in 2022, will now not open until March 2023.

The Baird Family Hospital, which was slated to open its doors that month, will now be delayed until November of the same year.

Construction work for both buildings is due to be completed around two months before their opening dates.

The latest delays have been blamed on the impact of Covid-19 on the start of construction work on the project – which is set to be at least £60 million over budget by the time it is completed.

Originally estimated to cost around £163 million, it is now likely to top £223 million.

Mr Kerr warned the project could develop into a repeat of Edinburgh’s Sick Kids hospital, which was hit by repeated delays.

He said: “The Scottish Government is continuing to let timescales slip further and further into the distance which is absolutely shameful.

“The SNP government’s failures on this project are staggering and a kick in the teeth to the people who require this to open as soon as possible.

“Patients, their families and staff are being completely let down by further delays.

“It’s clear Aberdeen is facing a repeat of the saga faced in Edinburgh with the Sick Kids Hospital and its knock-on consequences.”

The Baird Family Hospital will replace Aberdeen’s ageing maternity unit, providing services including gynaecology, breast screening and breast surgery.

It will also house a neonatal unit, operating theatre, teaching facilities and a centre for reproductive medicine.

It is named after the Baird family, who made significant contributions to medicine in the city.

The Anchor Centre will provide day and out-patient haematology and oncology services.

It will be attached to the existing radiotherapy unit at the Foresterhill Health Campus.

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “These new hospitals for Aberdeen and the north-east are much needed, so any delay is disappointing.

“The challenges facing NHS Grampian in the midst of this pandemic speak for themselves, but it is essential that any delay in securing these major improvements in healthcare is kept as short as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “While the lockdown has meant a short delay to the start of construction work, the Anchor Centre will be completed in January 2023, while the Baird Family Hospital will be completed in August 2023.

“We have taken advantage of this time to undertake an assurance review from the Centre of Excellence, which has been set up to review all major health projects before they start, to ensure that problems on other construction projects are not repeated. This is entirely the right and prudent approach to take to ensure that not only are lessons being learnt, they are being acted on.

“The Scottish Government has been working closely with the board on this project and we continue to be fully committed to its delivery.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian added: “We are working closely with the Scottish Government and hope to see the project progress in the coming weeks.”