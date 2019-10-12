Major Aberdeen bridge to close for three days

A major Aberdeen bridge is to close for three days for inspection work.

The historic Brig o’ Dee, one of the main access points into the city from the south, will close on three Sundays while Aberdeen City Council officers inspect it.

The route, which is on the A92 between its roundabout with the B9077 and Garthdee Road, will shut from 7am until 6pm on October 20 and 27 and November 3.

Closures have been put in place on the street to protect the public.

The work follows after the road was de-trunked.

An alternative route for anyone looking to travel that way can be accessed via Great Southern Road, King George VI Bridge, Riverside Drive and Holburn Street.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It is a routine inspection following the de-trunking of the Brig O’ Dee.”

It was de-trunked on April 1 this year, with the A92 from Charleston to the Haudagain roundabout, including Stonehaven Road, Bridge of Dee and Anderson Drive, transferred from Transport Scotland to Aberdeen City Council for operation and maintenance.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The transfer of these roads will enable the local authorities to adapt local transport to better fit with local needs, if required, as the level of strategic traffic such as long-distance heavy goods vehicles using them is expected to significantly decrease.”

The category A-listed structure dates to 1527 and was built following a bequest by Bishop William Elphinstone.

It was mostly rebuilt between 1718 and 1723 and widened to 26 feet from 14 in 1841.

It was the only access to the city from the south until 1832 and still has some original 16th Century features.

Councillor Ian Yuill, who represents the Garthdee area of the city, said: “It’s good that the inspection works are taking place.

“It’s going to cause inconvenience but it’s in everyone’s best interests that these bridges are inspected and any problems are picked up and dealt with before it’s too late.

“Clearly there will be delays and I urge everyone to be patient and understanding.”

Councillor Alan Donnelly added: “There’ll be some inconvenience caused for the people living in the area and those looking to travel to the shops. Congestion on the bridge has diminished a lot since the opening of the bypass.

“People can go down to the King George VI bridge which isn’t that far away.”

It is not the only bridge that is being looked at while works are carried out.

Temporary traffic signals are to be in place on Persley Bridge, near Danestone, on October 19, October 26 and November 2, from 9am until 4pm, while workers from Aberdeen City Council’s roads maintenance team are in the area.