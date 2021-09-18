Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Major Aberdeen bottleneck set to close for two weeks

By Kirstin Tait
18/09/2021, 10:39 am
The busy Bridge of Dee roundabout.
Drivers can expect disruption to their travels in Garthdee as a major bridge is set to close for two weeks.

The Bridge of Dee will be shut from 4am on October 3 until 5pm on October 17.

It means the notorious bottleneck will be closed for two weeks to allow for resurfacing works.

Originally built in the 16th century to replace a ferry boat over the Dee, the bridge has been the primary link between Aberdeen and the south for centuries.

The Bridge of Dee Roundabout with the exit from South Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.<br />Picture by Darrell Benns.

The busy link is still used by thousands of drivers travelling north and south on the A90.

It connects the Garthdee roundabout and Bridge of Dee roundabout – both of which can face busy queues of traffic during rush hour.

But the council say that the closure is in the interests of public safety as they prohibit people from walking along the bridge as well as any vehicles waiting on either side of the stretch.

Diversions in place

Instead, motorists are being advised to use alternative routes via Holburn Street, Riverside Drive and Great Southern Road – where diversion signs will be placed.

Crossing points for pedestrians will also be provided.

On their website, Aberdeen City Council said: “The effect of the order, which will operate from 4am on October 3 until 5pm on October 17, is to impose a prohibition of driving on Bridge of Dee (Stonehaven Road A92), Aberdeen, between Garthdee roundabout and Bridge of Dee roundabout .

“There will also be a prohibition of waiting on either side of the same stretch of carriageway for any purpose for the duration of the works.

“The existing width limit will also be revoked during the works. No traverse on North footway, crossing points will be provided.

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during ACC carriageway resurfacing works. Diversions will be in place and signed.”

 