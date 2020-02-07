Maintenance team tackle 40,000 repair requests a year to help keep NHS Grampian’s hospitals running

From clearing blocked toilets to repairing faulty toasters – a lot of work goes into keeping hospitals fully functioning round the clock.

And a new report provides an insight into the task at hand for NHS Grampian’s team of repair workers.

New data uncovered by the Evening Express shows the team responded to 40,383 repair requests last year – 110 a day on average.

And the team’s work became more demanding over a 12-month period, as the number of reports rose by 3,043 compared with 2018.

The figure had previously fallen year on year – there were 41,706 reports in 2015, 40,068 in 2016, 38,835 in 2017 and 37,340 in 2018.

The reports were for issues at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Royal Cornhill Hospital and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, as well as other buildings within the NHS Grampian estate.

Bosses have praised the repair team and illustrated the wide range of tasks they attend to.

“Hospitals are large complex buildings and technology is constantly changing. We have a great team of our own qualified engineers and experienced maintenance assistants, many with additional specialist skills, providing a 24/7 patient-focused and competent response to any issued raised,” said an NHS Grampian spokesman.

According to the report, provided by the board to the Evening Express under freedom of information laws, there were 1,460 reports of blocked toilets at NHS Grampian buildings in 2019.

More than 400 related to reports of rooms being too cold and more than 700 were reports of rooms being too hot.

There were 386 requests for light bulbs to be changed and 936 reports of faulty taps.

Toasters caused problems on 67 occasions, while fridges were a nuisance in 435 instances.

Many reports are easy fixes but NHS Grampian – like other health boards – acknowledges investment is needed to ensure hospitals look their best in future.

An NHS report – the Scotland’s regional asset management plan – released on Monday showed 36% of the board’s owned or leased property is more than 50 years old and that the board would need £154 million to address its repair backlog.

Of that, £82m would be needed to deal with “low risk” repairs, £40m for “moderate risk” repairs, £27m for “significant risk” repairs and £5m for “high risk” repairs.

In response to the report North East Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles said: “It must be clear to ministers that Scottish health boards do not have the funds they need for capital investment and maintenance.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it was investing £200m in building the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Cancer Centre in Aberdeen, which is expected to start construction later this year.

He added: “All NHS Boards are expected to manage their estate and any associated backlog maintenance on a risk management basis, that ensures the safe delivery of clinical services.”

The health board spokesman added: “NHS Grampian maintains and operates a substantial, complex and diverse estate including large acute hospitals, community hospitals, health centres and a wide range of other buildings and infrastructure.

“Maintenance and operation of the estate is a careful blend of planned maintenance and inspections and being able to respond to any issues raised by our staff across the whole of NHS Grampian.

“The issues raised by staff are wide ranging, from replacing a light bulb or some areas feeling too hot through to addressing any plant and equipment breakdowns or repairing weather-damaged buildings.

“Our work is carefully prioritised.”