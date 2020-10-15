Main street of north-east town shut following three-vehicle crash

The main street in Alford has been closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services attended the scene after the first reports were received at around 2.15pm.

NEW❗️ ⌚️15:08 *NON TRUNK INFO*#A944 Main Street ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions due to an RTC, Emergency services are at the scene🚔 https://t.co/g7ix5ydBX8 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 15, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.15pm this afternoon we received a report of a road crash involving three cars on the Main Street in Alford.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We received a call at 2.20pm from the ambulance to a three-vehicle RTC.

“We mobilised two pumps, one from Alford and one from Aboyne.

“We carried out scene safety and the stop message came in at 2.37pm.”