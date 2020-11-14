Main construction work on new £40m Aberdeen BioHub to begin next year

The main construction phase of a new £40m BioHub for Aberdeen is expected to begin next year.

The project, which is being carried out on the Foresterhill Health Campus, will provide specialist support programmes and dedicated laboratory, collaboration and office accommodation for established and growing life sciences businesses.

Site enabling works have already begun, with the main construction contract scheduled to start next year.

In August, the Aberdeen City Region Deal committee agreed to make £2m of repayable funding available to the project.

Additional funding will also continue to be sought for the site.

BioHub is being supported by the Aberdeen City Region Deal, a partnership between the UK Government, Scottish Government, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and Opportunity North East (ONE).

Prof Stephen Logan, chairman of the ONE Life Sciences sector board and BioAberdeen, said: “BioHub is moving forward at pace as we look ahead to main construction starting in 2021. This flagship hub in Aberdeen will deliver long-term economic, health and societal benefits.

“BioHub will provide a unique combination of facilities, networks and support programmes. These will help life sciences business leaders, academics, and clinicians to achieve their commercial ambitions, and deliver solutions for global health challenges.

“Innovative businesses will be supported to translate research into therapies, technology and applications faster – anchoring high-value life sciences activity and new jobs in north-east Scotland.”

Councillor Jenny Laing, chairwoman of the Aberdeen City Region Deal joint committee and co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, added: “The impact of Covid-19 has underlined the critical need to future-proof our economy through diversification.

“The life sciences sector and the opportunities this will bring was highlighted in the newly-published Aberdeen Economic Policy Panel Report, which emphasised the fast pace required.

“Our objectives include doubling the number of companies in life sciences in the City Region by 2027 and providing digital solutions, which have the potential to transform the sector through rapid advances in research, diagnosis and treatment of health conditions, as well better outcomes for patients, clinicians and researchers.”