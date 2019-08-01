Magicians to help conjure up vital cash for Aberdeen lifeboat

An Aberdeen charity has announced some magical acts it hopes will help conjure up vital funding.

Aberdeen Lifeboat is to host its Harbour Sleights magic show at the Tivoli Theatre later this month.

All are top north-east magicians and members of Aberdeen Magical Society.

The programme will combine magic, mind-reading, escapology and grand illusions to amaze and amuse the whole family.

Appearing at the historic city centre venue will be well-known double act Smith and Burns of Fifth Dimension and popular illusionist Garry Seagraves.

Other acts on stage will include Carl Howse (aka The Great Hootini), James Dickson, Dave Goulding, Eoin Smith and Paul Rae, with further magicians performing close-up tricks in the bar and aisles during the interval.

Donald Montgomery, chairman of the RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat fundraising group, said: “Harbour Sleights could never have happened without the creative wizardry of Aberdeen Magical Society and the staging support of the Tivoli Theatre.”

Garry Seagraves, president of Aberdeen Magical Society, said: “Aberdeen Magical Society has a proud tradition of supporting good causes in the north-east, and when Aberdeen Lifeboat mechanic Cal Reed joined the society to further his passion for magic, it seemed obvious we should support the RNLI locally.”

The event takes place on August 30 with tickets available from aberdeenperformingarts.com