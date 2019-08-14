Magician to recreate Houdini’s escape at Aberdeen Harbour

An Aberdeen magician will be chained, shackled, padlocked and locked inside a heavy sack in a bid to partially repeat an act performed by the legendary Houdini.

Famed escapologist Harry Houdini was trussed in chains before being thrown into the icy waters of Aberdeen Harbour in front of thousands of spectators in 1909.

Reports from the time described the moment he resurfaced, saying: “Then suddenly, he resurfaced, triumphant and free from his shackles”.

To mark the occasion Aberdeen magician Dave Goulding will carry out his attempt as a tribute to his hero – however, due to health and safety rules, he will not be recreating the exact trick.

The event will take place at the Aberdeen Lifeboat Open Day on Sunday, with the escape attempted set to take place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Dave Goulding says: “It is a great honour to perform an escape close to where the greatest of the great, the grandfather of Escapology performed all those years ago.

“I hope that I can follow in Houdini’s footsteps and generate some publicity for our show, ‘Harbour Sleights’ at the Tivoli, which we are performing to raise funds for the RNLI.”.

Donald Montgomery, chair of the Aberdeen Lifeboat Fundraising Group, said: “Aberdeen Lifeboat Open Day is a highlight for the crew, and for the community.

“The public are invited to tour Aberdeen’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats – and the visiting Stonehaven Lifeboat – and to meet the crews.

“There will also be visiting displays form other blue-light services such as the coastguard, fire, police and ambulance, music from the Gordon Highlanders Association Pipe Band, games, souvenirs, stalls, teas & coffees, a barbecue and ice cream stall.

“It’s the last Sunday of the school holidays and Aberdeen Lifeboat Open Day is an ideal family late summer day out.”

Dave will be joined by other members of Aberdeen’s Magic Circle on the day ahead of their fundraising performance at the Tivoli on August 30.

The Harbour Sleights event will help raise money for the Aberdeen Lifeboat.