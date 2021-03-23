Magic Mike arena tour brings the dance party to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Channing Tatum’s spectacular live dance show, Magic Mike, has thrilled fans in the West End, Berlin and Las Vegas – and now it is heading for P&J Live.

Magic Mike: The Arena Tour will bring its non-stop party night atmosphere to the Aberdeen venue on May 12 next year and promises to be “the ultimate girls’ night out and best date-night-ever”.

Based on the two successful films starting Tatum and the hit live productions, P&J Live bosses hope fans will flock for tickets when they go on sale on Wednesday March 24 at 9am.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for the venue, said: “After a year of being locked down, everyone needs a bit of a boost and something to look forward to – and Magic Mike fits the bill perfectly.

Dance show and party atmosphere

“It is a high-energy dance show and a party atmosphere all rolled into one, and has been a huge success from the West End to Las Vegas. We are delighted to bring it to P&J Live and can’t wait to really get the party started for the north-east and further afield.”

Alison Faulk, co-director of Magic Mike Live, said: “This is not Magic Mike Live with more seats. Our arena tour is something totally different.

“After a year of isolation and frustration, we want to give women something that makes them feel alive again… a sort of celebratory revival that makes them want to stand on their chairs, dance with their friends and feel connected to each other

“We want our guys to give our fans the best night of their lives with a party they’ll never forget.”

Celebration of fun and freedom

The film Magic Mike, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is set in the world of male strippers and won critical and box office success. It launched a sequel and the hugely popular live shows.

Magic Mike: The Arena Tour, with both Tatum and Soderbergh among the producers, builds on the dance, spectacle and fun of the much-loved films and London show.

It is billed as a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up, with artists from around the world performing a sultry dance and acrobatic spectacular.

Dance routines are mixed with one-of-a-kind acts, presented by a diverse cast of and featuring incredible visual effects and a live DJ, as the show aims to be “a celebration of fun and freedom that will blow the roof off the arena”.

For more information and tickets, go to www.pandjlive.com