Aberdeen charity walking event raises £80,000 for Maggie’s

More than £80,000 has been raised during an Aberdeen charity walking event.

Maggie’s Centre’s third annual Culture Crawl raised the whopping total following its June event, which saw fundraisers walk a 10-mile route in the evening, where they visited nine new venues.

More than 600 people turned out for the charity, which supports people living with cancer and their friends and family.

Among the walkers was Neil Foster, a father of three, who was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia 10 years ago and used facilities at Maggie’s Centre.

He said: “The walk was fantastic and was a worthwhile experience.

“Me and my family had a great time taking part in it together this year and we can’t wait to sign up for next year’s Culture Crawl.”

Registration is now open for next year.

To sign up, visit www.maggiescentres.org/ccaberdeen