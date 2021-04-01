Maggies reports increase in demand for cancer support during pandemic

An Aberdeen charity has reported an increase in demand for support from people diagnosed with cancer.

Maggies said that those with cancer and their family and friends have been asking for both face-to-face and virtual help over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity, which has a base at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has been trying to support people facing a diagnosis during the coronavirus crisis.

Throughout the last year, Maggie’s has continued to provide support for friends and family, and bereavement support groups, in order to help the wider network of people that cancer impacts.

Kevin Mathieson, Centre Head at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “With the NHS being stretched and squeezed because of the pandemic, the services and support Maggie’s offers is needed now more than ever.

“Our centres offer psychological, practical and emotional support for free to anyone with cancer and their families. We’ve seen a significant uptake in attendance of our virtual support groups, with the team providing essential care and advice to those living with cancer and their families and friends.”

As well as those affected by cancer, Aberdeen’s Maggie’s Centre has also been supporting healthcare workers by offering the NHS Grampian Acute Psychology team its bespoke environment to provide one-to-one support to staff.

Dr Fiona Summers, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Acute Psychology Service, at NHS Grampian, said: “At Maggie’s we have been able to provide individual support to staff in a calming environment outwith the hospital clinical setting, and staff have explicitly mentioned the peaceful and relaxing surroundings.

“The psychology team ordinarily work with patients, but during the first wave of the pandemic we were asked to provide psychological support to staff. More than 1,000 colleagues attended our Well-Being Centre and we provided 300 individual sessions, as well as our in-reach to support wards and other assistance. The support and feedback for the service was overwhelmingly positive.

“During the second wave we were asked to do the same, but on this occasion Maggie’s kindly let us use their facilities.

“Many staff members had not visited Maggie’s before and did not realise what a welcoming and homely place it is, with many saying they feel more inclined to recommend it to patients.

“Our NHS staff remain incredibly resilient, highly motivated and passionate about providing the services we do, and will continue to do, for the public despite the difficulties of the past year. It has also been a privilege to work more closely with the welcoming, friendly and caring staff at Maggie’s Aberdeen.

“We would like to sincerely thank the staff at Maggie’s for their welcome, enthusiasm and support of their NHS colleagues during the second wave of the pandemic and beyond.”