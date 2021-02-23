Maggie’s Aberdeen launches 300,000 steps in March challenge

People are being encouraged to take part in an exciting new challenge hosted by an Aberdeen cancer care charity next month.

Maggie’s Aberdeen, which is funded almost entirely by voluntary donations, is hosting a 300,000 steps in March challenge to raise funds for its services and motivate people to stay active.

The charity’s usual ways of raising money have been severely impacted by the pandemic over the past 12 months.

In response, it has tried a new approach of organising challenge events through Facebook groups, with the 300,000 steps in March challenge being the fifth in the series so far.

Richard Stewart, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “Participants are asked to walk 300,000 throughout the 31-day period, an average of 10,000 each day.

“But mainly, we’re just encouraging people to stay active.

“By joining in, they will get a Maggie’s T-shirt and lots of encouragement and support along the way. And if they also raise £150 through sponsorship, they will also get a medal at the end. There is no sign-up fee.

“The challenge helps us in several ways. First and foremost it helps us raise money for Maggie’s Aberdeen, which is really important just now, while so many traditional fundraising activities are restricted.

“In addition, the groups are a great way for us to connect with our supporters and build a sense of community – while we are not able to meet our supporters face-to-face, this element has been fantastic.

“Also, the challenges are a great way for us to raise awareness of Maggie’s and signpost people who might benefit from our support.

“Our supporters have been amazing throughout – it is incredible how thoughtful and generous people can be in the midst of all that is going on.

© Supplied by Richard Stewart

“As much as we say ‘we are here with you’, they have also been here for us and we are sincerely grateful.”

The longer the pandemic has gone on, Richard explained that Maggie’s has continued to adapt. He added: “Of course it’s been very difficult.

“When the pandemic struck, we moved quickly to meet the urgent needs of people with cancer and their family and friends, by ensuring we could still provide them with the practical and psychological help they needed at an extremely difficult time.

“As much as possible we have provided face-to-face support on an appointment basis when we have been able and we have worked hard to provide vital support on the telephone, by video call, email and online to as many people as possible.

“The programme team have always been here for anyone who has needed our support and we are open – while following all guidelines – for anyone who needs face-to-face support, though we ask people to give the centre a call first before visiting so we can manage numbers at the centre.

“During the lockdowns, we have connected with people from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who have joined in the various groups and workshops we offered via Zoom. We also have lots of helpful information online.

“The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating impact on people with cancer and their family and friends.

“Already having to cope with the huge strain of cancer itself, they now face fears around coronavirus, money worries and the emotional impact of isolation.

“This can be an anxious and lonely time for those who are shielding again or facing more delayed treatment.

“Every day we are reminded they need Maggie’s more than ever so it is more important than ever that we continue to raise the funds we need to be here to support local people when they need us.”

More online challenges, like the 300,000 steps in March challenge, will take place in the coming year. To-date, each challenge has had fantastic feedback.

“If you are thinking about doing the next challenge, as well as any others that follow, please do,” Richard said.

“The feedback we have had from the previous four Facebook group challenges has been fantastic and time again we are told that with so much uncertainty around, having a daily activity to focus on can really help get you through the day.

“What’s more the sense of achievement from progressing through and completing the challenge provides a real boost of positivity and that’s always a good thing.

© Supplied by Richard Stewart

“We have a calendar of activities planned throughout the year, though we have to be flexible to respond to any potential changes to the lockdown restrictions that might be introduced.

“We have a Precious Pets photo competition running in March, a cycle challenge in May, a run challenge in June, a Golf Day in October and lots more throughout the year.”

To sign up for the 300,000 steps in March challenge, visit www.facebook.com/groups/aberdeen300

For news and information about Maggie’s Aberdeen, follow www.facebook.com/maggiesaberdeen or call 01224 645928.