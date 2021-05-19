Maggie’s Aberdeen encouraging people to take part in Together We Walk

Maggie’s Aberdeen is asking people to walk 5K next month to help people with cancer.

The Together We Walk campaign encourages people to walk “in celebration, in love, in reflection” while raising money for the charity.

Participants are asked to complete the challenge on June 12 or 13.

Rob Flett will be walking 5K with his sons, Jamie and Euan, in memory of his wife Moira who died after being diagnosed with a rare pancreatic cancer.

Mr Flett said: “The boys and I will be taking part in Together We Walk in celebration of Moira’s life and to thank Maggie’s for all their support.

“We were so lucky the day after of Moira’s diagnosis, a nurse at the oncology department advised us to go to Maggie’s, it made the prospect of Moira’s final months less scary.”

Maggie’s provide cancer care by providing information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support and opportunities to meet others in similar situations. Each centre is individually designed and offer a relaxed setting for cancer patients and their families.

‘Bringing people together’

The charity has continued to support thousands of people throughout the pandemic.

Kevin Matheson, head of Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “Maggie’s teams across the country have been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times.”

“We’ve created Together We Walk as a way of bringing people together to celebrate and reflect. The therapeutic nature of walking and feeling part of a community cannot be measured. And if people felt like raising some funds to help us continue to be there for people with cancer we’d be most grateful.

“Maggie’s Aberdeen relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of free support for all those living with cancer in the area.”

People can register now to take part in Together We Walk and set up an online fundraising page.