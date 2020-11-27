Maggie’s Aberdeen Art Extravaganza back with a bang

Art lovers are to be given a special virtual sneak-peek at work from some of Scotland’s top artists ahead of Maggie’s Aberdeen’s third Art Extravaganza.

Back with a twist this year, there will be both in-person and virtual viewings of art from an array of acclaimed Scottish artists up for sale during the week-long event.

The exhibition will run from December 7 to December 12 in the Maggie’s Aberdeen centre on the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It will feature exclusive original artwork from artists such as Iain Faulkner, Marion Drummond, Gerard Burns and Cecilia Cardiff, as well as many more.

A wide range of genres including still life, abstracts, figurative and landscape works will be on display and available to purchase, with prices ranging from £595 to £13,500.

In-person and online access to view the pop-up gallery is free of charge, with 30-minute booking slots at the centre available to ensure compliance with current government restrictions.

© Fifth Ring

Richard Stewart, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “We are thrilled to have our Art Extravaganza back this year and are grateful to everyone involved for ensuring we can still bring this amazing event to life in the current climate.

“This is a perfect opportunity to see for yourself what Scotland’s art scene has to offer – including works from David Meredith, Alastair Little and Glen Scouller.

“With art of the highest calibre on display and for sale and with the way this year has gone, there has never been a better time to invest in art.

“The money raised from the Art Extravaganza will be donated to Maggie’s Aberdeen and will help us to continue to provide the free practical and emotional support for all people living with cancer, and their family and friends in the north-east.

“Our previous two Art Extravaganzas have been amazing and we look forward to welcoming you to what this year’s event has to offer.”

To book a private viewing slot, contact Art.Aberdeen@maggiescentres.org or call 01224 928645.

You can also view and purchase online at www.givergy.uk/MaggiesArtExtravaganza2020 from November 30.