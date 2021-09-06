Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Maggie’s Aberdeen announced as official charity partner for Scotland v England tennis tournament

By Denny Andonova
06/09/2021, 10:25 am Updated: 06/09/2021, 11:08 am
Andy and Jamie Murray will face England's team on December 21-22 at P&J Live.
An Aberdeen cancer charity has been chosen to be the official charity partner for one of the most anticipated tennis tournaments this year.

Maggie’s Aberdeen will help Britain’s top tennis stars serve up a festive feast of sport and entertainment as Scotland’s and England’s teams go head to head in the Battle of the Brits: Scotland v England tournament.

Andy and Jamie Murray will face the British number one Dan Evans and Australian Open doubles winner Joe Salisbury in front of thousands of fans at P&J Live in December.

Kevin Mathesion, centre head at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “To have been chosen as the official charity partner for this wonderful event is just ace, and we look forward to working with the organisers to make the most of it for our centre visitors and supporters.

“The past two years have been difficult for everyone in many ways and it is great to be involved in a big event like this again, and to give our support to the team.”

Tennis fans rush for tickets to see the Murray brothers

As well as offering the opportunity to witness top-class tennis, the two-day event will feature musical stars and other entertainment for the whole family.

The tournament, which will take place on December 21-22, has proven to be extremely popular with crowds rushing to grab tickets for the sports extravaganza.

After the first session on Wednesday evening was sold out, organisers have offered additional seats at the venue for those eager to see the Murray brothers face England’s team .

Jamie Murray hopes the day will be “a lot of fun” for everyone at the arena over the two “very special” days of tennis.

He said: “We are delighted to have Maggie’s Aberdeen on board.

“We know what amazing work the charity does, especially in supporting so many local people affected by cancer.

“We’re proud to have them as our official charity partner for what I know is going to be a very special couple of days of tennis.

“It is going to be a lot of fun for us players and, hopefully, for everyone who comes along to watch.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion and former World number one Andy Murray is also scheduled to feature in all three sessions in the tournament to give as many fans as possible the opportunity to see him play.