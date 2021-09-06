Maggie’s Aberdeen announced as official charity partner for Scotland v England tennis tournament

An Aberdeen cancer charity has been chosen to be the official charity partner for one of the most anticipated tennis tournaments this year.

Maggie’s Aberdeen will help Britain’s top tennis stars serve up a festive feast of sport and entertainment as Scotland’s and England’s teams go head to head in the Battle of the Brits: Scotland v England tournament.

Andy and Jamie Murray will face the British number one Dan Evans and Australian Open doubles winner Joe Salisbury in front of thousands of fans at P&J Live in December.

Kevin Mathesion, centre head at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “To have been chosen as the official charity partner for this wonderful event is just ace, and we look forward to working with the organisers to make the most of it for our centre visitors and supporters.

“The past two years have been difficult for everyone in many ways and it is great to be involved in a big event like this again, and to give our support to the team.”

Tennis fans rush for tickets to see the Murray brothers

As well as offering the opportunity to witness top-class tennis, the two-day event will feature musical stars and other entertainment for the whole family.

The tournament, which will take place on December 21-22, has proven to be extremely popular with crowds rushing to grab tickets for the sports extravaganza.

After the first session on Wednesday evening was sold out, organisers have offered additional seats at the venue for those eager to see the Murray brothers face England’s team .

Jamie Murray hopes the day will be “a lot of fun” for everyone at the arena over the two “very special” days of tennis.

He said: “We are delighted to have Maggie’s Aberdeen on board.

“We know what amazing work the charity does, especially in supporting so many local people affected by cancer.

“We’re proud to have them as our official charity partner for what I know is going to be a very special couple of days of tennis.

“It is going to be a lot of fun for us players and, hopefully, for everyone who comes along to watch.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion and former World number one Andy Murray is also scheduled to feature in all three sessions in the tournament to give as many fans as possible the opportunity to see him play.