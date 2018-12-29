Magellan: The ship that could take you to see the best of Norway and Scotland

Magellan was built in Aalborg, Denmark, in 1985 and entered service as MS Holiday for Carnival Cruise Lines.

For the next 24 years it sailed the Caribbean.

It was retired from the fleet in November 2009 but was then given a complete overhaul – including a new name, Grand Holiday – and began cruising the Mediterranean for another part of the Carnival group in May 2010.

The vessel travelled further afield in 2014 when it was used as a floating hotel in Port Sochi Imeretinskiy for the Winter Olympics in Russia.

That November, Cruise & Maritime Voyages announced the ship would join its fleet.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

In spring 2015, the vessel set off from the London Cruise Terminal in Essex but not before it was christened with a new name by television personality Gloria Hunniford.

She took to the stage just three days after the Queen had named another cruise liner’s ship Britannia.

So Hunniford opened her speech with the now infamous line: “I would like to thank Her Majesty for the warm-up act.”

Since taking over ownership of the boat, CMV has welcomed thousands of passengers – including large numbers from Scotland and the north of England, as it now docks at locations including Dundee and Newcastle.

Buy one get one free!

A special promotion is available for a limited time to readers of the Evening Express.

For more information or to make a booking, please call 0844 998 3892 and quote dct35 or visit www.dcttravel.co.uk/cruise2020

www.eveningexpress.co.uk/fp/news/local/ship-out-with-us-to-see-best-of-norway-and-scotland/