Hundreds of cancer patients in Aberdeen have turned to Macmillan Cancer Support for help dealing with the financial impact of cancer in 2020.

The charity gave just over £33,000 in hardship grants to people with cancer in Aberdeen last year.

This means that more than 100 people from the north-east were offered financial help to be able to afford home comforts and essentials such as heating their homes, travel to hospital appointments, bedding and clothing.

Macmillan grants are means-tested, one-off payments of £350, and aimed at helping people living with cancer on low incomes.

Across Scotland, Macmillan gave out £1.2m in grants to almost 3,700 people to help them pay for basic necessities.

Head of Macmillan in Scotland, Janice Preston, said: “At a time they should be focusing on their health, too many people with cancer are thinking about how they’ll pay their rent or afford petrol to get to the hospital.

“I’m pleased that despite the substantial drop in our income due to Covid-19, we were able to give grants to so many people in urgent need of help.

“As well as providing one-off grants, we can also help people claim all the government benefits they are entitled to, helping them cope with the longer-term impact of cancer.

“I’d urge anyone with cancer who is struggling with the unexpected cost of cancer to contact Macmillan now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling to afford essentials due to cancer, call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00.