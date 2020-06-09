Macmillan Cancer Support honours north-east fundraisers

A north-east charity fundraising group has won a top award from the charity it supports.

Macmillan Cancer Support has paid tribute to its Skene Fundraising Group, which has won the charity’s Scottish Fundraising Committee of the Year award.

The group of dedicated volunteers have worked to support Macmillan for 43 years – and have raised more than £300,000 to support people living with cancer.

Over the years they have organised a number of events including Burns Suppers and quizzes – and also took part in last year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise money for Macmillan.

In a statement, the charity said: “Our Skene Fundraising Group are the worthy winners of the Scottish Fundraising Committee of the Year Award.

“They’ve been actively supporting us for 43 years and over that time have raised well over £310,000.

“They passionately generate awareness of Macmillan in their rural community and beyond, through a packed calendar of popular annual events.”

Macmillan’s senior fundraising manager Shirlie Geddes said: “It is my absolute pleasure to work with this fundraising group. They’re a tight-knit group of committed individuals, who each bring something unique to their events – their enthusiasm never flags.

“I am thrilled that their contribution has been recognised through this special award.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day