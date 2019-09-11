Mackie’s to serve up ice cream at P&J Live

A local family firm has secured a contract to supply ice cream at P&J Live.

Mackie’s of Scotland will be making sure that its much-loved Aberdeenshire ice-cream is available for both locals and tourists visiting the arena.

Stuart Common, sales director at Mackie’s, said: “We started as a small family business that went from strength to strength, largely thanks to support from the local community who got behind our product, so we’re really excited to be a part of P&J Live’s offering.

“The north-east is part of our identity as a business, we thought that this opportunity would be a perfect fit for us.”