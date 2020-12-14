Mackie’s of Scotland teams up with fellow Great Taste Award winner for festive giveaway

Two Scottish family-run Great Taste Award winners are teaming up for a recipe collaboration and festive giveaway.

Aberdeenshire-based ice cream and chocolate company Mackie’s of Scotland is partnering up with craft spirits producer, Tayport Distillery, giving consumers the chance to enjoy the taste of summer in these winter evenings with a joint giveaway.

The lucky winner will be awarded six tubs of Mackie’s ice cream and six bars of chocolate, complimented with a Tayport Distillery exclusive of two engraved glasses and a bottle of 1992 Raspberry Liqueur.

The prize is a guaranteed good taste with both companies winning multiple awards for the outstanding quality and flavour of their products.

Mackie’s Traditional real dairy ice cream has received great taste stars over recent years with judges describing it as well-made, well-balanced and fresh.

Karin Mackie, marketing director at Mackie’s, said: “This is a lovely opportunity for us to work with another Scottish family business and allows us to continue with our theme of a “summer of simple pleasures” in winter-time. Combining these two products is the perfect way to be ‘making simple delicious’.”

Mackie’s ice cream is created on their 1600-acre solar farm in Rothienorman, in a “sky to scoop” process using renewable energy and fresh milk and cream.

It is one of the greenest farms in Europe, with four wind turbines and a biomass energy plant sourcing up to 80% of the farm’s energy.