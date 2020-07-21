North-east ice-cream business pledges support for Taste of Grampian

The north-east’s biggest food and drink festival has landed a new headline sponsor.

Mackie’s 19.2 has pledged its support for the upcoming Taste of Grampian festival, which will take place via an online and interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

Mackie’s 19.2, located exactly 19.2 miles away from the Westertown Farm where the ice-cream is made, is situated in Aberdeen’s Marischal Sqaure.

And Karin Hayhow, marketing director at Mackie’s, is thrilled the producer will once again support the north-east festival.

She said: “Taste of Grampian has come to embody the spirit of this fabulous region.

“I’m therefore not at all surprised it will be taking place this year despite the devastation of coronavirus and the lockdown. It’s testament to the organisers that they are willing to make the leap online – and I hope they are rewarded by reaching new consumers who wouldn’t have been able to physically attend the event.

“Likewise I hope the familiar faces still log on and support and celebrate the amazing food and drink producers of the north-east, many of whom may have experienced an incredibly difficult 2020.

“We’re delighted to be able to support the event again this year.”

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland and other partners include ANM Group, Opportunity North East, the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or to become an exhibitor please contact Laura Adam on laadam@dctmedia.co.uk