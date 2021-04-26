Mackie Academy pupils get top award in recognition of community efforts

A pair of Mackie Academy pupils have won a top award in recognition of their remarkable work supporting and caring for their communities.

The Hannah Dyson award, which is named after the Netherley teenager who died in 2005 after a long battle with cystic fibrosis, is handed out every year to under-18s to honour their “outstanding youth achievement, excellence or merit”.

This year, for the first time ever, there are two joint winners, Blythe Primrose and Lachlan Mcalpine, who are both in S6 at Mackie Academy.

Caring in the community

Lachlan, 17, was selected as a winner by Stonehaven and District Community Council for his incredible dedication as a young carer to his grandmother for the past few years.

The young man became trained in using a hoist and learned how to correctly administer pain relief so he could be involved in every aspect of her physical care.

Lachlan also volunteered in a care home for the elderly and, during the first lockdown, he started work at a school for children with complex disabilities.

He is now looking forward to studying biomedical sciences at university.

He said: “It’s really nice to hear that the stuff that I’ve done has been acknowledged, so it’s really exciting.”

He added: “Caring for my granny when she was living with us has fuelled me towards doing what I’m doing.

“I haven’t heard back from one of my choices, but I’m hoping either Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow for university, but I’ve not made a final decision yet.”

Supporting the community larder and promoting traditional music

Blythe secured the award through her support of the “Haven in Stonehaven” community larder and volunteering her musical skills to help teach young people.

In her role as a youth ambassador for the larder, she has been heavily involved in a fundraising campaign to keep it open.

Some of her achievements include organising an online musical fundraiser and a special Halloween-themed day at school where pupils were encouraged to dress up and donate either food or money to support the project.

The 17-year-old has also given up her time to tutor younger musicians and is passionate about promoting traditional music within the community.

She is hoping to study Gaelic and traditional music at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

She said: “To be honest I’m shocked, I really wasn’t expecting this award at all, but it’s a real honour to have it.

“I became the Haven youth representative when I was 15 and have been sitting on the board for a while.

“I offered to help out with the funding with the larder and did a wee online concert to help kickstart a fundraiser and raise money to keep it open.

“We did a live stream on the Haven page and put all the videos together. It turned out really well and raised quite a bit of money, which was really cool.”