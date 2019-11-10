Machu Picchu trek raises £200,000 for Aberdeen children’s charity

A team of adventurers have raised £200,000 for an Aberdeen children’s charity – smashing their fundraising target.

The Charlie House Ascends Machu Picchu (CHAMP) team had a £150,000 target towards the Big Build Appeal, to fund costs for one of the children’s bedrooms in its proposed new specialist support centre.

The charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

As well as the bedroom, the money made will also fund another room at the site, which is still to be decided.

Tracy Johnstone, chairwoman of Charlie House and Machu Picchu trek participant, said: “To have this incredible trip of a lifetime culminate in this new fundraising amount is truly amazing.

“We always knew the £150,000 target was a big ask but the entire team went above and beyond with their fundraising.

“They not only did an incredible job with raising funds but to also push themselves out of their comfort zone on the challenging expedition.”

During the tough 10-day trip, those taking part negotiated the world-famous trail to the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the CHAMP team for their personal commitment over the last 12 months.

“We are now excited to think about the next Charlie House challenge which will take place in 2020, so watch this space.”

The final day of the trip was also supported by Hunting Energy.

Bruce Ferguson, managing director of the firm, said: “We were so happy to support this trip as I know the fantastic work the charity currently carries out and their impressive plans for their much-needed specialist support centre.”

To find out more about the 2021 Charlie House challenge, email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk